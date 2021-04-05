'Negligence' is leading to wildfires in Madhya Pradesh's national parks

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): There has been a recent spurt in fire incidents in the national parks of Madhya Pradesh. The sudden spike has raised questions such as whether it is really an accident or part of a larger conspiracy?

Normally, with the onset of summer, forest fires in national parks along with other parks tend to increase, but the number of incidents that have happened this time have increased steadily since January and the figure is many times more than in previous years.



Recently, the biggest incident of wildfire occurred in Bandhavgarh National Park located in Umaria district, which caused a lot of damage. According to experts, this forest area is spread across one and a half thousand square kilometres. About one per cent of the area has been badly damaged due to the fire. Fire incidents were reported at least 15 to 20 places simultaneously. Many of these locations fall under the buffer zone and are part of the core area of Bandhavgarh National Park.



Madhya Pradesh Forest Minister Vijay Shah said that the wildfire that took place in Bandhavgarh has caused a lot of damage, modern equipment is desperately needed to deal with such a situation. Meetings have been called on April 6 and 7 to discuss the issue. Not only this, fire-fighting aircraft can be used to put out the blaze. Efforts are on to get this.