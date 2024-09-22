NC, Cong Are Shishupal, Teach Lesson To Them: Chief Minister Mohan Yadav

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Mohan Yadav campaigned in favour of BJP candidate Surjeet Singh Slathia in Samba Assembly constituency in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

Mounting a blistering attack on Opposition, he said National Conference and Congress were like Shishupal who should be taught lessons. Shishupala was the king of Chedi kingdom and an antagonist in Mahabharata.

“It was due to the wrong policies of Congress that Article 370 was imposed in Jammu and Kashmir. It was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who washed away the blot,” Yadav said. “Opposition leaders, anti-national forces said rivers of blood will flow following scrapping of Article 370 but not even a stone was hurled. It is time to avenge the atrocities meted out to Jammu and Kashmir,” he added. Shedding light on last 10 years, Yadav said BJP and its workers embraces Muslims with great affection.

It was BJP who made scientist APJ Abdul Kalam President of India. He alleged that National Conference, Congress and PDP, which are led by family of politicians, did not do any good to people. The leaders of National Conference are speaking the language of Pakistan while BJP is working for welfare of all sections of the society, he said.