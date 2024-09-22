 NC, Cong Are Shishupal, Teach Lesson To Them: Chief Minister Mohan Yadav
Mounting a blistering attack on Opposition, he said National Conference and Congress were like Shishupal who should be taught lessons.

Sunday, September 22, 2024
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Mohan Yadav campaigned in favour of BJP candidate Surjeet Singh Slathia in Samba Assembly constituency in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

Mounting a blistering attack on Opposition, he said National Conference and Congress were like Shishupal who should be taught lessons. Shishupala was the king of Chedi kingdom and an antagonist in Mahabharata.

