NBA’s Jal Satyagrah: On day 8 activist meet ACS, no assurance yet

BHOPAL: Jal Satyagrah by Narmada Bachao Activists (NBA) continued for the eighth day on Friday. Meanwhile NBA activist Chittarupa Palit met additional chief secretary of Narmada Valley Development Authority but got only assurance.

NBA convener, Alok Agarwal has asked the government, what is the need to hurry to fill the Omkareshwar dam to a height of 196 meter, in violation of apex court order. ‘Highest demand of power on the day of Diwali was 7,000MW where as MP has availability of 21,000MW of electricity. Our state has 14,000MW of surplus power, then what is the need to strive for 520MW of power to be produced by Omkareshwar project,’ asked Agarwal.

The Omkareshwar project was meant for electricity and irrigation purpose. As far as irrigation capacity is concerned this region has received highest rainfall in past 100 years. There is no urgent need for water storage for irrigation in the area. Farmers want water to be flushed out of their fields, he said.

Khandwa MP Nandkumar Singh Chouhan went to meet the NBA activist on Friday. Chouhan has assured the NBA activist that he will immediately shoot a letter to CM Kamal Nath.

Simultaneously, NBA activist Chittrupa Palit met M Gopal Reddy, additional chief secretary of Narmada Valley Development Authority. Reddy is said to have told them that he will inform the government of the developments and inform them accordingly.