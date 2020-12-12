Naxals planning to prepare base camp at Kanha National Park in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh police need more trained security forces to face the new spurt in Naxalite activities in the state. The Naxals are planning to prepare their base camp at Kanha National Park.

In the neighbouring states — such as Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Odisha — the governments have started eliminating the Naxalite problems from their soil. As a result, these Naxals have started entering Madhya Pradesh, which is known as ‘Peace Island’.

According to intelligence inputs, the Naxals are preparing a corridor in the state, which will reach Amarkantak, and also a base camp at Kanha National Park.

To handle the Naxalite problem, the state currently has the Hawk force. The force comprises highly trained security personnel who are fully aware of jungle combat methods. The state government has proposed one more battalion dedicated to Naxal operations. This proposal is pending with the Government of India.