Navratri 2024: Devotees Throng Bhopal's Kalika Temple On First Day Of Shardiya Navratri

Navratri 2024: Devotees Throng Bhopal's Kali Mata Temple On First Day Of Shardiya Navratri |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As the festival of Shardiya Navratri begins on Wednesday, Scores of devotees' throng at Kali Mata temple to offer prayers on the occasion of the first day of Shardiya Navratri in Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal on Thursday.

The devotees queued up at the temple located on the banks of Chota Talab in the city since early morning and worshipped the Goddess.

Priest of the temple, Sitaram Sharma told ANI, "Today is the first day of shardiya Navratri and people are worshipping Shailputri mata. Here at Kali Mata temple, devotees throng since early morning to offer prayers. A special shringar (decoration), pujan and aarti of the goddess were performed."

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: Devotees offer prayers at Kali Temple in Bhopal on the first day of Sharadiya Navratri. pic.twitter.com/YaVIM9Qd3D — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2024

Worship of mata is going on smoothly amid proper arrangements and wishes of devotees arriving here are fulfilled by Mata Rani. There is a huge crowd of devotees and a lot of enthusiasm is seen among them, he added.

Devotees also expressed pleasure visiting the temple saying they find peace after worshipping here and prayed for the welfare of everyone.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also extended greetings to everyone on the occasion of the first day of Navtari.

CM Mohan Yadav extends greeting on first day of Navratri

In a post on X, CM Yadav wrote, "Greetings to all people of the state on Shardiya Navratri and I offer my prayers to Maa Shailputri, the first form of the nine forms of the Maa Durga. I pray to Mata that may happiness and prosperity come in everyone's life."

Shardiya Navratri is a vibrant and sacred Hindu festival that spans nine nights, celebrating the divine feminine energy embodied by Goddess Durga. Observed in the lunar month of Ashwin, this festival is marked by fervent worship, elaborate rituals, and cultural performances.

Each day is dedicated to a different form of the goddess, symbolising various aspects of strength, compassion, and wisdom. Devotees engage in fasting, singing devotional songs, and participating in traditional dances like Garba and Dandiya, creating a joyful atmosphere.