Navratri 2024: BMC Updates Preparations For Idol Immersions, Dussehra

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has updated the preparations for immersions of Goddess Durga idols at notified ghats. BMC staff have tested the machines to be used for idol immersion. Barricading on the roads leading to the notified ghat including Prempura, Shahpura, Khatlapura, Ranikamlapati, 5-number talab, and Hathaikhedia has been done to regulate the crowd.

Besides, BMC commissioner Harendra Narayan, in a meeting on Thursday, instructed officials to update preparation for the immersion. Officials have been instructed to ensure rounding up stray animals, filling potholes, proper sanitation, removal of encroachment from approach roads and routes identified for Durga tableaux procession.

BMC is also making special arrangements for cleanliness, availability of pure drinking water and lighting on the idol immersion ghats and also on the route of Ramlila Savari to be taken out during Vijayadashami, also Dussehra grounds where for Ravana Dahan will take place.

Fire brigade staff equipped with divers, cranes, boats and other necessary resources will be deployed at the immersion ghats. All the necessary repairs and painting of ghats, Dussehra grounds etc will be taken up. BMC has also deployed three sub-engineers at the Police Headquarters to coordinate the complaints related to the arrangements and corporation related works in the police control room.