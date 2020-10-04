Navratri 2020: Delayed relaxations fail to lift the spirits of idol makers in MP

The government decision to raise the height of Goddess Durga idol has though cheered the Hindu outfits, but the idol makers do not have much to rejoice at the delayed decision. With Navratri just round the corner, the idol makers do not have required time to cater to the demands of big idols.

They are stocked with small size idols of the Goddess but there are not many takers for them.

The idol makers though welcomed lifting of the restrictions, however, decried the delayed decision will not help them in any way as Navratri begins on October 17 and now they do not have time to make huge idols.

Earlier, the government had instructed that height of idols for Durga festival must not exceed six feet and we, following the rule, were engaged in making statues of the required height, said an idol maker. Now, with the easing of the rules, people are now demanding bigger idols and we are unable to give the same due to time constraints, he added.

Anup Dey, idol marker, said, “ Initially, we made huge idols but then the government fixed height and so we started making small ones. Now the government has lifted restrictions but we do not have much time for making big idols.”