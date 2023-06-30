Nauradehi Tiger Reserve: Raise Aid Of Displaced Forest Dwellers To Rs 25 L, Says Diggy To CM

Former Chief Minister Digvijay Singh |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh on Friday wrote a letter to chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, citing alleged irregularities in displacement of forest dwellers in Nauradehi tiger reserve. Terming their displacement in monsoon as “inhumane”, he demanded to postponed the process.

Notably, the tiger reserve is spread across 1200 square kilometres covering three districts of Bundelkhand - Sagar, Damoh and Narsinghpur. As many as 17 villages come under restricted area.

The ex-CM has demanded state government to hike compensation amount to Rs 25 lakh from Rs 15 lakh. The person who had crossed the age of 18 should be considered as an independent candidate and should get Rs 25 lakh, Digvijaya said.