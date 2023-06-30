 Nauradehi Tiger Reserve: Raise Aid Of Displaced Forest Dwellers To Rs 25 L, Says Diggy To CM
Nauradehi Tiger Reserve: Raise Aid Of Displaced Forest Dwellers To Rs 25 L, Says Diggy To CM

17 villages to be affected.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, June 30, 2023, 07:25 PM IST
article-image
Former Chief Minister Digvijay Singh |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh on Friday wrote a letter to chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, citing alleged irregularities in displacement of forest dwellers in Nauradehi tiger reserve. Terming their displacement in monsoon as “inhumane”, he demanded to postponed the process.

Notably, the tiger reserve is spread across 1200 square kilometres covering three districts of Bundelkhand - Sagar, Damoh and Narsinghpur. As many as 17 villages come under restricted area.

The ex-CM has demanded state government to hike compensation amount to Rs 25 lakh from Rs 15 lakh. The person who had crossed the age of 18 should be considered as an independent candidate and should get Rs 25 lakh, Digvijaya said.

Read Also
MP: CM Chouhan Announces Medical College, Navagraha Corridor In Khargone
article-image

