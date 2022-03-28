Nationwide strike Day 1: Bankers, trade unions stage mass demonstration

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The bankers staged a sit-in at Neelam Park here on Monday against the governmentís anti-labour policies and banksí privatisation.

The others who rallied with the bankers at the park were Anganwadi workers, Asha and Usha workers, hammal (porters) and labourers, employees of insurance offices, India Post, income tax and BSNL, mid-day meal workers, farm, mine, building construction and other trade union employees.

The associations of bank officials and staffer, All India Bank Employees Association, All India Bank Officers Association and Bank Employees Federation of India, had called for a two-day nationwide protest, extending support to trade unionsí ongoing movement.

Bank employees staged a sit-in Neelam Park at 11 am. The strike lasted till late afternoon, said the coordinator of all three bankersí associations, VK Sharma.

All the trade union members gathered at Neelam Park to turn protest into a mass movement after they staged protests at their offices, he said. The employees of State Bank of India and Indian Overseas Bank did not join the protest, he added.

Bankers' demands:

- Strengthen public sector banks

- Stop privatisation of banks

- Abolish NPS and restore DA linked pension scheme

- Implement five-day banking week

- Speed up pension updation

- Ban haircuts, start recovering bad debts

- Increase interest rates on bank deposits

- Decrease service charges

- Stop outsourcing, start new recruitment

- Regularise all contractual employees and business correspondents

Fourth day of no banking service today

The banking services in over 300 local branches were affected due to staffers' strike on Monday. A similar situation will be witnessed on Tuesday. The consumers have been waiting for the banking services to physically resume as they were closed for past three days.

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 10:51 PM IST