National Vaccination Day on March 16: Bhopal's frontline health care workers didn’t lose hope during Covid pandemic

Bhopal: A medic administers the COVID-19 vaccine to a frontline worker during a vaccination drive at Government JP Hospital | FP File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Many frontline health care workers in the city had to struggle during Covid-19 pandemic to vaccinate people. They had to work round the clock. They continued routine vaccination while vaccinating people against coronavirus. On the eve of National Vaccination Day, Free Press talked to frontline health workers to know problems they faced. Excerpts:

People shut doors

My vaccination duty was in Kadambur, Rusalli and Chandbad villages of Bhopal district during Covid pandemic. People were not ready and would shut doors on seeing us. They were so scared that they locked themselves inside the house. I motivated them with the help of SDM, rehslidars and officials. I would start vaccination at 9 am and would reach home late at night. Sometimes, I didn’t get vehicles. I have vaccinated 23,000 people.

Durgawati Pal, ANM

Enjoyed work

To motivate people for vaccination was challenging. But its process, especially to take OTP of candidates and then upload it on Covid portal was more difficult. In one case in Jhirinia Panchayat, people were about to beat us due to some side-effects after getting vaccinated. In Parvalia, a Hindu nurse vaccinated a Muslim woman but she got sore in her hand after vaccination and the case converted into Hindu-Muslim issue. It was sorted out later. I have vaccinated lakhs of people and 100% vaccination was done in our area. I visited farms to vaccinate farmers. I enjoyed my work.

Ahsan Ali, supervisor

Motivated workers

My husband and I were posted in Kotra Chopra in Gunga. There were eight villages under us. We vaccinated around 6,000 people. There were two types of people - the one who were very eager for vaccination and the other who were scared. We would start at 8 am and return at 11pm. We went door-to- door vaccinating people especially for second dose. We motivated many health workers to vaccinate people by visiting their house.

Rajani Sharma, ANM