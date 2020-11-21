National survey on sewage management: Bhopal’s poor sewerage network may not fetch it good rank

BHOPAL: City’s sewerage system lacks more than half the resources required for a robust sewage management in a city. The state capital will be one of the contenders in a nation-wide survey related to sewage management in municipal bodies. The results of survey to be carried out by Centre will be declared by August 2021.

Keeping in view the existing shortcomings, city doesn’t stand a good chance. For instance, sewers’ network is not sufficiently laid. The untreated sewage not only polluted water bodies but is also a threat to underground water table.

The city has nine STPs, four of which are not functional. Against this, there is need of nearly 24 STPs in city. Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) is working on proposal to build 24 more STPs. Due to lesser number of STPs, the untreated waste is released into the water bodies. The issue of sewage being released into the lakes of Bhopal has made headlines time and again. Also, due to the unavailability of sewage network, the sewerage of private colonies is released in the nullahs. All these factors will be considered in the next survey.

When contacted, BMC city engineer Santosh Gupta said BMC is working on a proposal to develop and build a robust network of sewers and increase number of STPs in Bhopal.