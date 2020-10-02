National Sports Times Silver Jubilee: 30 MP sportsperson, coaches to be awarded- Check the list

The National Sports Times will honour 30 sportspersons, coaches and other related individuals from Madhya Pradesh on the silver jubilee year of the magazine for their performance. As many as 21 awardees are from Bhopal.

The member of Indian Olympic Association and Asia Canoeing Confederation, Balveer Singh, will be awarded with Lifetime Achievement award.

Chinki Yadav from Olympic shooting quota, chess player Nityata Jain, international hockey player Khushboo Khan, cricketer Saumya Tiwari, swimmer Kanya Nayar, rifle shooter Sunidhi Chouhan, athlete Sunil Dabar, boxer Gaurav Yadav, karate player Gargi Singh and others will be awarded during a ceremony on October 11. The ceremony will be organsied following the covid protocols. The editor of Natioanl Sports Times, Indrajeet Maurya, announced the awardees on Friday. He said that they will also felicitate sportspersons as Sportman of the year, Best Player, Talented Player, Khel Ratna, Best coach, best sports promoter, best sports journalist and best sports club. The magazine has been holding the award function for last 24 years, he said.