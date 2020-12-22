National Rural Health Mission suspends services of mobile hospitals in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: The services of Deendayal mobile hospitals, operated under the Integrated Referral Transport System (IRTS), have been suspended in the state. A hundred and fifty mobile hospitals will be affected because of this decision.

Chhavi Bharadwaj, managing director, National Rural Health Mission (NRHM), suspended the services of Deendayal mobile hospitals in the state, raising the issue of lacunae in the service provided by Ziqitza Health Care Ltd.

However, Ziqitza Health Care Ltd, which runs such affairs, has clarified that the company will make improvements and apply to the government for restoration of the services.

The company also runs 108-Ambulance, Janani Express and 104 Help Line, in addition to Deendayal Mobile Hospitals.

According to the order, despite repeated warnings, Ziqitza Health Care Ltd did not take it seriously and it did not take any initiative for improvements. The main purpose of making mobile hospitals operational is to ensure health facilities in remote areas in the state, but the company failed to cater to this need.