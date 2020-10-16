National Police Commemoration Day: MP Governor Anandiben Patel to fete families of cops who died on duty

Governor Anandiben Patel will felicitate families of 18 police personnel who died while on duty on October 21, which is National Police Commemoration Day. In the last one year, 18 police personnel lost lives while performing their duties. They include 11 police personnel who died while combating Covid-19 in the state.

Of them, sub inspector Sher Singh Deria, assistant sub inspector Basant Mirose, assistant sub inspector Mayaram Kharari, constables Jitendra Gurjar, Dilip, Satyendra Singh Yadav and Prabal Pratap Singh died serving the state.

The 11 police personnel who lost lives while fighting corona included DSP Prem Prakash Goutam, SDOP Suresh Shejwal, inspector Devendra Chandrawanshi, inspector Yashwant Pal, assistant sub inspector Abu Saman Khan, head constables Babulal Bhawel, Dayaram, constables Zafar Khan, Shivraj Devalia, Vijay Ghosh and Rakesh Rai. A full dress rehearsal of the function will be held on October 19.