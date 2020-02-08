National Lok Adalat held in Bhopal: 1957 cases settled, Rs 20.16 cr awarded

BHOPAL: National Lok Adalat settled 1957 cases at pre-litigation stage awarding Rs 20.16 crore in District and Sessions court on Saturday.

Highest award of Rs 80.42 lakh was executed in Lok Adalat on Saturday between Arya Omnitalk Wireless Solutions Private Limited and Bhopal City Link Limited (BCLL). The relaxation of Rs5 lakh has also been ordered. This award was in favour of Arya Omnitalk.

It was matter of Arya Omnitalk Wireless Solutions Private Limited and Bhopal City Link Limited for settlement under the Arbitration and Conciliation Act in 2015.

Arya Omnitalk was awarded a contract for supply online GPS based vehicle tracking units for 48 Buses and Passenger Information System at designated 100 bus stops.