National Health Mission adopts ‘fire fighter’ model to check outbreak of measles in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): National Health Mission (NHM) has adopted the ‘Fire fighter’ approach to check measles’ outbreak in the state. NHM officials said this year on National Immunization Day, which is going to be observed on March 16, the focus will be on checking measles spread as currently four districts in Madhya Pradesh have emerged as hotspots.

As many as 135 cases of measles have been reported across the state. Maximum cases have surfaced in Indore, Narsinghpur, Jabalpur and Burhanpur districts .

NHM director Dr Santosh Shukla said that they have adopted a ‘fire fighter’ model to check spread of measles in a particular area. “We have pressed all forces in affected areas right from raising public awareness regarding vaccination, to vaccination and distribution of vitamin tables to infected children. We handle situations from all corners as it is the need of the hour for our teams.”

March 16 is observed as Measles Immunization Day every year in order to raise awareness about this infection and the importance of vaccination to fight it. Firefighter model include making public announcements to create awareness about the illness as people instead of visiting doctors take their infected children to temple, then we focus on vaccination and distribution of Vitamins tablets to boost immunity among children, he added.

He further said that public announcements are being made from places of worship like mosques, temples and gurudwaras. The parents were advised to consult doctors if the child shows symptoms of measles like fever, cold, cough with rashes. We make them understand that delay in medical treatment leads to complications and it deteriorates a child's health, said Shukla.