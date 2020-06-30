National Doctor's Day 2020: Patients grateful for healing touch and caring hand

BHOPAL: On the National Doctor’s Day, the people who defeated corona expressed their sincere gratitude and appreciation to the corona warriors who stood as a wall defending them against the deadly virus.
People cured of covid-19, thanked the doctors for their courage and commitment and their untiring fight against the fatal pandemic even when they themselves were falling prey to the infection.
It these unprecedented trying times, the Doctors’ Day gives every person an opportunity to recognize and appreciate the dedication of the doctors who are waging a war against the fatal infection that have left millions dead, said the coronavirus survivors.
JUDA president Dr Sanchet Saxena said, “It is for the First time that the government as well as country recognized our importance in these pandemic times. We will continue to work round the clock, fighting corona despite all odds. We will go all out to serve the patients and justify our job.” On July 1, we are appearing for examinations for PG and it is coincidence.” It is a coincidence we are appearing for Post Graduation (PG) exam on the day we are celebrating doctors day this year, he added.
Dr Vina Sinha, additional director health, said, “Doctors contribution is unforgettable. I recently got well from corona infection. People should realize that it is doctors who are fighting round the clock on the front lines of this pandemic even knowing that the infection might prove fatal for them as well. While serving and performing their duties they themselves are dying. Doctors should continue to work with same dedication and commitment as God has bestowed upon them the duty to serve the humanity in these difficult times.”
Raj Kumar Pandey, IT Cell NHM, said, “Doctors stood there boosting the moral of the patients and this helped us ( the patients) to remain calm. The doctors allayed all fears and apprehensions, their courage, positivity and the medicines helped us to fight corona. Doctors have been doing their best to serve the mankind in these difficult times and we salute them for courage and dedication they showed in defeating corona.”
India celebrates the National Doctor’s Day every year to pay tribute to the contributions of doctors across the country. In 1991, the government of India recognized July 1 as the doctor’s day. It is celebrated on July 1 to mark the birth as well as death anniversary of Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy, former chief minister of West Bengal and one of the most popular doctors of the nation.
People should cooperate to defeat corona, say doctors
Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the dedication shown by the doctors deserve appreciation as National Doctors Day will be observed on Wednesday. They worked consistently without taking leave in pandemic time.
Dr Sudhir Kumar Deharia, who was CMHO Bhopal, won praise. His photograph meeting his family members outside his house after five days and then returning to duty, appeared in media. Dr Deharia inquired about well-being of family and returned to the hospital. At present, he is chief medical and health officer, Sehore.
“God has given opportunity and we have to work accordingly with dedication. During pandemic time, we are still working with dedication and commitment, which is our duty for people. Now, I am in Sehore and am working with same dedication for people as God has given me opportunity,” Dr Sudhir Deharia said.
AIIMS Director Dr Sarman Singh said he wants to pay tributes to those who lost their life due to coronavirus. “Our doctors worked whole heartedly. However, we had to face public ire, which should not have happened. But we could not explain to people about COVID-19. It is our commitment and we will continue to defeat corona with public support,” he added.
Hamidia Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr AK Shrivastava said, “For the last three months, we (our team) have not taken leave. Still, we are working round the clock with dedication and commitment. People should cooperate and adhere to norms like wearing masks and maintaining social distance to defeat coronavirus.”
