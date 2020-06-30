National Doctor's Day 2020: Patients grateful for healing touch and caring hand

BHOPAL: On the National Doctor’s Day, the people who defeated corona expressed their sincere gratitude and appreciation to the corona warriors who stood as a wall defending them against the deadly virus.

People cured of covid-19, thanked the doctors for their courage and commitment and their untiring fight against the fatal pandemic even when they themselves were falling prey to the infection.

It these unprecedented trying times, the Doctors’ Day gives every person an opportunity to recognize and appreciate the dedication of the doctors who are waging a war against the fatal infection that have left millions dead, said the coronavirus survivors.

JUDA president Dr Sanchet Saxena said, “It is for the First time that the government as well as country recognized our importance in these pandemic times. We will continue to work round the clock, fighting corona despite all odds. We will go all out to serve the patients and justify our job.” On July 1, we are appearing for examinations for PG and it is coincidence.” It is a coincidence we are appearing for Post Graduation (PG) exam on the day we are celebrating doctors day this year, he added.