National Dairy Development Board To Oversee MP's Dairy Operations For Next 5 Years

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The management and operation of Madhya Pradesh State Cooperative Dairy Federation and Milk Federations affiliated to it will be done by the National Dairy Development Board for the next five years. A consensus evolved in this regard during the review meeting of Sanchi Milk Federation and the Dairy Development Scheme in Madhya Pradesh, which was held at Mantralaya on Tuesday to discuss how to increase milk production.

Chairing the meeting, CM Mohan Yadav said that necessary permission will be sought, and lawful action will be taken on the aforesaid subject. If necessary, amendments will be made to the cooperative act.

He stated that, to make the state a pioneer in milk production and to increase the income of farmers and cattle-rearing families, a consensus was developed to give the responsibility to the National Dairy Development Board. As of now, Madhya Pradesh ranks third in milk production in the country.

He added that after Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh is a leader in milk production. Every day, 5.5 crore liters of milk are produced in the state. The situation in Madhya Pradesh is better than the national average in terms of milk availability per person. Nationally, milk availability per person is 459 grams, while in Madhya Pradesh, it is 644 grams.

The target is to double milk production in the state. To achieve this, efforts will be made to strengthen the cooperative movement and provide benefits to farmers and cattle-rearers.

Currently, the milk production situation is satisfactory in 10,000 to 15,000 villages. In the remaining villages, efforts will be made to increase milk production.