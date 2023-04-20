National Civil Services Day: Challenges, opportunities attract them to civil services, says Women officers

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Joining the civil services is the dream of every graduate youth. Yet, only a few among them make it. On the eve of the National Civil Services Day, Free Press talked with three women officers – one each from the IAS, the IPS and the IFS, to know how they opted for this career; how they worked; and whether they have faced any issues for their gender.

This is what they said:

Anuradha Shankar, IPS, ADG, Training |

‘Love to live purposeful life’

I loved purposeful life and wanted to be of service to people. If you want to mediate people’s problems, the police department is excellent. I am satisfied and thankful to the opportunity that life has given me. I belong to Bihar where joining Civil Services is the mission of every youth. So I took the Civil Services exams. I studied from the notes of my brother-in-law (husband's brother) and got a good rank. Challenges are the same for the IPS officers. It does not matter where one is a man or a woman. In the department, your subordinate only sees your rank. I got a lot of respect from my subordinates, because I have always kept my doors open for them. I didn’t face any problems for my gender. I have seen the challenges women sub-inspectors and constables face. They struggle a lot since they manage home and office.

- Anuradha Shankar, IPS, ADG, Training

Pallavi Jain Govil, principal secretary, Tribal Affairs Department |

‘Want to be same profession in next birth’

I am from Delhi. I wanted to do a PhD in economics and become a professor. Then I thought I would get more chances to work with people in the civil services. My father who was in government service inspired me. Three decades back, a few women used to make careers in the profession, but now, the scenario has changed. I didn’t have to face any gender discrimination. I got a lot of support from my subordinates. I enjoyed all my postings. As a collector, your scope is limited but as a principal secretary, you get a chance to make policies. The good thing about the profession is that you get to learn something new every 3-4 years. So, I yearn for taking up the same profession in my next birth.

Pallavi Jain Govil, principal secretary, Tribal Affairs Department

Padmapriya Balakrishnan, IFS, Director, Van Vihar National Park |

‘Wanted to come out from routine life’

I belong to a business family. My father was a businessman and my mother a homemaker. I am the first government servant in my family. There was no culture of study, and I wanted to come out of that. So, I studied and my father supported me. In every service, women have to face discrimination. Though I have to face many challenges, I am satisfied with my work. I have learnt Hindi in Madhya Pradesh. We can make changes in the lives of people who are dependent on us. It gives a lot of satisfaction.

-Padmapriya Balakrishnan, IFS, Director, Van Vihar National Park