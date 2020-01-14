National Armed Forces Veterans Day: 300 ex-servicemen felicitated in Bhopal

BHOPAL: The Sudarshan Chakra Corps at Bhopal celebrated the National Armed Forces Veterans Day, been organised every year on January 14. The day commemorates the services rendered by the brave veterans.

The day is also celebrated as a mark of respect for the services rendered by Field Marshal K M Cariappa, OBE the first Commander in Chief of the Indian Army, who retired from service on January 14, 1953. The Sudarshan Chakra Corps at Bhopal hosted a lunch for the veterans wherein more than 300 ex-servicemen were felicitated.

Lieutenant General Yogendra Dimri, AVSM, VSM General Officer Commanding, Sudarshan Chakra Corps was the senior most serving officer to pay tribute at a solemn wreath laying ceremony at Dronachal War Memorial. Serving Camp Veterans of the three services including disabled soldiers paid homage for their fallen comrades. The shared values and ethos of the three services is a result of exemplary leadership and valuable guidance provided by the veterans during their service.