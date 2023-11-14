'Nath, Digvijaya Want Their Sons To Become CM,' Says Amit Shah

ANI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh want to promote their sons as chief ministers, and Sonia Gandhi wishes her son to become the prime minister.

Those who are promoting their children cannot do any good for the state, Shah said at public meetings in Sironj, Chachaura, Raghogarh and Datia. The Congress has just brought five guarantees for the people, but those who cannot give any guarantees for themselves cannot do anything for public welfare, Shah said.

Modi did what he said, Shah said, adding that Digvijaya Singh had spoilt Madhya Pradesh during his ten years’ rule, and that the BJP government made it a model state during its 18 years’ rule. During his 15-month rule, Kamal Nath stopped 51 welfare schemes meant for the poor, he said.

If the Congress returns to power again, it will cancel all the projects, because during its 15-month rule, the party was involved only in scams, the Union Home Minister said.

If the BJP forms the next government, Rs 12,000 will be given to each farmer every year under Kisan Samman Nidhi, because the BJP does what it says, Shah said.

According to Shah, the Congress government only gave slogans for welfare of the poor, but the government led by Modi actually worked for them. Shah quoted Rahul Gandhi’s speech in which he said although the BJP had spoken about construction of Ram Temple it would never give a date for it.

Shah said an idol of Ramlala would be installed in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple on January 22, and everyone should visit there. The BJP government in the state will take everyone to the Ram Temple by turns, he said.

