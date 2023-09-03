Nath Demands The Government To Work For Farmer’s Problems

Former CM Kamal Nath | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath said that the state government needs to come out of its ‘festive mode’ and take immediate steps to provide relief to farmers in view of the drought situation looming large in the state due to scanty rainfall, here on Sunday.

According to reports, the state have received less rainfall in the current monsoon season, in many parts of the state, drought like situation has occurred. In a social media post, Nath said this time there is a severe drought situation in Madhya Pradesh.

Most parts of the state have received inadequate rainfall. The reservoirs are yet to be filled completely. The crops are drying up. Most of the farmers in the state are getting directly affected by this, he said.

‘I demand the state government to come out of the festive mode and immediately start carrying out a survey and make arrangements to provide relief to farmers,’ the Congress leader said.

Earlier expressing concern over inadequate rainfall in the state, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, while addressing a function to inaugurate Deendayal kitchens on Saturday, urged the people to pray for good rains.

‘Dams are not filled and the power demand has been on the rise,’ the Chief Minister said, adding that necessary arrangements are being made. During his speech at the launch of the 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' in Satna district on Sunday, Chouhan again talked about the state witnessing scanty rainfall so far this year.

There has been no rainfall since the last one month and farmers are facing problems. But, the farmers need not worry as the state government will make all arrangements for them to overcome the situation, he added.