Nasrullahganj: Babli Soni is divisional Vice President of BJP Mahila Morcha

Nasrullaganj / Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): President of BJP Mahila Morcha of Nasrullaganj division, Anita Lakhera, handed over the charge of divisional vice-president of Morcha to Babli Soni. The team of divisional executives of the party women wing was constituted on Thursday.

Soni was appointed divisional vice-president with the approval of party district president Ravi Malviya, state president of BJP Mahila Morcha, Maya Naroliya, district president of BJP Mahila Morcha Ritu Jain and Divisional President of BJP, Dheeraj Patel.

Other divisional executives include Archana Khandelwal, Sunita Pawar, Shashi Agrawal, Rekha Yadav, Shweta Ibre, Sandhya Khandelwal, Pinki Sisodiya, Manisha Sharma, Neelima Gaur, Saroj Agarwal, Usha Dubey, Kanchan Keer, Rajkumari Santosh, Rukmini Malviya, Uma Solanki and Neha Nagori. Monika Shrivastava was chosen as the media in-charge, while Aruna Agarwal assumed charge of the co-in-charge of media and Manisha Soni was appointed as the social media in-charge.

