Narmadapuram: Two killed, one hurt in road mishap

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons were killed and one youth sustained serious injuries after the car they were travelling in rammed into a stationary tractor trolley on Sunday night.

The incident took place on Umardha Road in Bankhedi of the district.

According to reports, three persons identified as Pravendra Choudhary, 28, a resident of Rahtawada village, his cousin Anil Choudhary, 23 and his brother-in-law Rohit Khojar, 27 were going to watch a volleyball Match being organized at Karwa village. The car was being driven by Pravendra.

While passing through Umardha road, the car rammed into a stationary tractor trolley that was parked on the road side. Pravendra and Rohit, who sustained fatal injuries, died on spot. Anil was rushed to a nearby hospital from where he was referred to a hospital in Narmadapuram. He is undergoing treatment under critical conditions.

Bankhedi police station in-charge Umesh Tiwari said that a case had been registered against the tractor trolley driver and efforts were on to nab him.

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 11:58 AM IST