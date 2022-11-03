Narmadapuram: Truck, tractor trolley seized for transporting sand illegally

FP Photo

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): A joint team comprising of revenue department and mineral department officials of Narmadapuram seized a tractor and trolley for transporting sand illegally in the wee hours of Thursday, the officials said.

They added that strict action shall be taken against the driver and the owner of the seized vehicles under Madhya Pradesh Sand Rules, 2022.

As per the statements of revenue department officials, the action was conducted under the leadership of sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) of Narmadapuram, Mohini Sharma on Thursday morning.

The mineral department officials, working in consonance with the revenue department officials, stumbled across a truck and a tractor trolley, transporting sand illegally. The vehicles were intercepted, after which SDM Sharma and mineral inspector Pinki Chauhan quizzed the drivers of the vehicles.

The drivers told them that they were ferrying sand from Manwada village of the district. When the drivers were questioned strictly in this regard, they failed to come up with a cogent reply, after which the vehicles were seized from them.

The vehicles were handed over to the Dehat police station officials and will remain in police custody until further orders, the officials said.

Read Also Narmadapuram: MLA Singh performs bhumi pujan of CM Rise School