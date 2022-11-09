Narmadapuram: State-level volleyball championship commences

FP Photo

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): A state-level volleyball championship organised by the tribal affairs department for U-19 players began at government higher secondary school, located in Pathrota in Itarsi on Tuesday. The championship was inaugurated by deputy commissioner of tribal affairs department JP Yadav.

Addressing players and others, Yadav said that coordination and good understanding of team players was the key reason behind victory. He then wished best of luck to players.

The championship witnessed participation of seven teams, belonging to east zone, west zone, central zone and south zone. In the men’s competition, the south zone registered victory over central zone with a score of 25-16 and 25-13.

The east zone got the better of west zone by logging scores of 25-15 and 25-16. Meanwhile, the central zone beat the west zone by 25-19 and 25-22.

In the women’s competition, the south zone emerged victorious over west zone by drawing the scorecard to 25-11 and 25-8 respectively. The central zone defeated the west zone by 15-5 and 15-4 in the last game of the day.

