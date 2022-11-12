Narmadapuram: Seminar on traffic awareness held

FP Photo

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): A seminar based on traffic awareness was organised at the Government Home Science girls PG college of Narmadapuram by the Narmadapuram traffic police personnel on Friday, the officials said.

The officials added that girl students of the college were apprised of traffic awareness by means of PowerPoint presentation (PPTs).

Lighting of lamps and worships offered to Goddess Saraswati marked the commencement of the seminar. Deputy Superintendent (DSP) of traffic police, Narmadapuram, Santosh Mishra was the presiding speaker in the seminar who shed light on traffic rules, traffic management and measures to avert accidents. He also stated that the reason behind choosing a girls’ college for the seminar was that a man utilises his knowledge for earning bread for the family, while a woman imparts her knowledge for the well-being of children and upcoming generations.

After this, social worker and traffic expert BBR Gandhi underlined the significance of helmet while riding a two-wheeler and the downsides of not wearing a helmet to the students. Towards the end of the seminar, the students were administered the oath to adhere to the traffic rules, obtain a valid licence before driving/riding a vehicle and observe safety on roads.

Other senior traffic police officials such as Inspector Ashish Pawar and head constables Leela and Sanjay were also present in the seminar.

