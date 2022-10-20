Narmadapuram: SBI Branch Manager issues advisories to avert cyber frauds

Representative image

Narmadapuram(Madhya Pradesh): Amid rising cyber frauds, the branch manager of Narmadapuram circle of State Bank of India (SBI), Kavita Barange, on Thursday issued advisory to all the account holders of the bank to exercise caution and safeguard their money.

She said cyber fraudsters often call pension holders posing as personnel from pension directorate and seek details on pretext of updating their life certificates. The fraudsters possess all information about the pension holder whom they call like date of joining the job, retirement date etc to win the trust of the pension holder.

She continued by saying that the fraudsters then ask for the One Time Password (OTP) from the pension holders. When the pension holder discloses the OTP to the fraudsters, they gain complete access to his/her account and siphon off money from their account.

According to Barange, pension directorate never calls anyone for updating the life certificates. She has advised the pension holders not to disclose OTP to unknown persons and bring the scam calls to the notice of Cyber Crime Cell, located in Hazratganj, Lucknow.

