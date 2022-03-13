Narmadapuram: Rs 26.46 cr payment due under MNREGA in city

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The payment of Rs 26.46 crore is yet pending under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act in Narmadapuram, Betul and Harda districts of Narmadapuram division, said the sources on Saturday.

The pending amount of Rs 1.38 crore belongs to the workers and the remaining amount is of construction material suppliers, they added.

There are 46,975 job-card holding MNREGA workers registered from Narmadapuram district, 1.79 lakh such workers from Betul district and 34,376 from Harda district who perform work including construction and renovation of roads, drains and water sources.

They get paid as much as up to Rs 400 per day from independent work suppliers and don’t even get half of it while working as a MNREGA workers, said the a worker Rajkumar Baraskar while talking to Free Press.

The government fails at paying them in time despite keeping the sum such low, he added.

Ramesh Kalme, a MNREGA labourer, said, “We have to make several rounds of the banks and Panchayat offices to get our money which adds up to nothing. These things take all our time which we could have used in getting some other daily wage work in the market.”

Project officer Abhishek Tiwari, said, “Sometimes the payment gets delayed due to delayed budget approvals. It is true that the payment of the material supplier is pending for past two months. The payment is in process, though.”

Published on: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 12:06 AM IST