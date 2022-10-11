Narmadapuram: Operation Prahaar; Police raid shops selling cigarettes, tobacco near schools

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Taking the first step to meet the objective of Operation Prahaar, which aims at curbing the sale of cigarettes and other intoxicants near educational institutions, the Narmadapuram police raided the shops located close to schools and colleges of the city, said the police on Monday.

The police added that the shop operators were found to be selling tobacco, cigarettes as well as other intoxicants, after which strict action was taken against them.

According to the police, the inspection of the shops located near the schools and the colleges was carried out for the first time in the city on Monday under SDOP Parag Saini and Kotwali police station TI, Santosh Singh.

During this, several shop operators were openly found to be selling tobacco, cigarettes, beedis, intoxicants after which strict action was initiated against them.

In addition to this, the police team raided another shop owned by a wholesaler and operating close to a school, where the team discovered intoxicants such as hookah flavours and other substances essential for making hookah. The team, thereafter, seized all such goods from the shop.

It is noteworthy that as per the orders of the MP High Court, the trade of cigarettes, tobacco and other intoxicants is strictly prohibited within a range of 100 metres of any school of the state.

Talking to media, SDOP Parag Saini stated that the inspection drives would continue and any shop operators found selling intoxicants near schools would not be spared.

In another such action, the police seized 103 litres of illicit liquor on Sunday night, while arresting an accused involved in the illegal trade of the liquor.