Narmadapuram: Man kills mother, arrested

Narmadapuram(Madhya Pradesh): The Sohagpur police have solved a murder case of a woman, which came to light earlier this month and arrested the accused, said the police on Friday.

The police added that the arrested accused is the son of deceased who murdered her following frequent fights.

As per the statements of Sohagpur police station SHO Vikram Rajak, Ajuddi Bai (80) was found injured at her house in Gopalpur village on October 17.

The victim had been attacked on her head with a sharp object and was in a critical condition, who was referred to Narmadapuram district hospital and later to Government Hamidia hospital, Bhopal. A case was also registered by the police in this regard.

The victim died during treatment on October 24, after which Sohagpur police began investigation. During investigation, the police discovered that frequent quarrels used to take place between the deceased and her son, identified as Prithviraj, who resided close to her house.

The police also learnt that Prithviraj was a habitual drinker and has been reprimanded several times by the deceased. The team nabbed Prithviraj and quizzed him, who admitted to attacking his mother with an axe on her head multiple times, following which he was taken into custody on Thursday.

“The accused has also beenproduced before the court,” said SHO Rajak.

