Narmadapuram: Ladli Laxmi Park inaugurated amid MP Foundation Day celebrations

Talking to the media, the officials stated that everyone present on the occasion planted saplings in the park to propagate message of environment conservation

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, November 03, 2022, 12:33 AM IST
FP Photo
Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): In view of Ladli Utsav observed on the second day of Madhya Pradesh Foundation Day celebrations on Wednesday, Sohagpur MLA Vijaypaal Singh, president of Narmadapuram municipality Neetu Mahendra Yadav inaugurated the Ladli Laxmi Park located at the collectorate.

Narmadapuram collector Neeraj Kumar Singh, divisional commissioner of Narmadapuram, Maal Singh, chief executive officer (CEO) of zila panchayat, Manoj Sariyam and district programme officer of women and child development, Lalit Kumar Dehariya, were also present.

The beneficiaries of Ladli Laxmi Yojana were present who were felicitated on the occasion.

