Narmadapuram: Four teenager drown in Narmada River, rescue operation underway

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Four teenagers drowned in Narmada River in an attempt to save each other on Sunday.

A joint team of police, administration and Municipal Corporation are carrying out rescue operations. All four were missing till filing this report.

According to reports, six youths, all residents of Vardhan Factory in Budhni went to Herbal Ghat to take bath in Narmada River.

While taking bath, they ventured into deep water and drowned in an attempt to save each other.

The youths who drowned have been identified as Praveen Rajput, 19, Pavi Singh,18, Vinay Bairagi,18 and Aryan Thakur, 18. Those who swam out are Hritik Shukla, 18 and Akash, 18.

Published on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 04:18 PM IST