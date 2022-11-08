e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalNarmadapuram: Collector issues orders to confiscate 6 vehicles

Narmadapuram: Collector issues orders to confiscate 6 vehicles

The collector issued the order under Madhya Pradesh Excise Act, 2000

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, November 08, 2022, 10:45 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Follow us on

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Narmadapuram collector Neeraj Kumar Singh has issued orders to confiscate vehicles of 6 people whose vehicles were earlier seized for transporting illicit liquor. The collector issued the order under Madhya Pradesh Excise Act, 2000.

Talking to media, the administrative officials said the vehicles to be confiscated include four-wheeler of Shailendra Singh Rajput, a resident of Itarsi, bike of Sadilaal Jatav, a resident of Budhwada, motorcycle of Jahid Ali, hailing from Kori Ghat, motorcycle of Sandeep Patel, resident of Itarsi, four-wheeler of Shiv Parashar, belonging to Itarsi and four-wheeler of Narmada Prasad Yadav, a resident of Seoni-Malwa.

Read Also
Narmadapuram: Collector reviews applications received on CM Helpline portal
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal:Delhi-based crook held for cheating jobless youth

Bhopal:Delhi-based crook held for cheating jobless youth

Bhopal: Businessman, mother booked for cheating

Bhopal: Businessman, mother booked for cheating

Chhatarpur: Listed criminal stabs woman, manhunt

Chhatarpur: Listed criminal stabs woman, manhunt

Bhopal: Temple closed for year’s last Lunar Eclipse

Bhopal: Temple closed for year’s last Lunar Eclipse

Narmadapuram: Collector issues orders to confiscate 6 vehicles

Narmadapuram: Collector issues orders to confiscate 6 vehicles