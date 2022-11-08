Narmadapuram: Collector issues orders to confiscate 6 vehicles

Representative Image |

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Narmadapuram collector Neeraj Kumar Singh has issued orders to confiscate vehicles of 6 people whose vehicles were earlier seized for transporting illicit liquor. The collector issued the order under Madhya Pradesh Excise Act, 2000.

Talking to media, the administrative officials said the vehicles to be confiscated include four-wheeler of Shailendra Singh Rajput, a resident of Itarsi, bike of Sadilaal Jatav, a resident of Budhwada, motorcycle of Jahid Ali, hailing from Kori Ghat, motorcycle of Sandeep Patel, resident of Itarsi, four-wheeler of Shiv Parashar, belonging to Itarsi and four-wheeler of Narmada Prasad Yadav, a resident of Seoni-Malwa.

