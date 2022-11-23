Narmadapuram: Collector informs tribals of their rights under PESA Act

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Narmadapuram collector Neeraj Kumar Singh and Superintendent of Police Dr Gurkaran Singh reached Kaala Aaakhar village in Kesla development block on Tuesday to inform tribals about their rights under Panchayat Extension to Scheduled Areas Act (PESA Act).

An awareness programme has also been launched in the district. The Narmadapuram district administration officials stated that special gram sabhas are being held in all 52 gram panchayats of 122 villagers under Kesla development block for effective implementation of PESA Act. The gram sabhas will continue till December 3.

In view of the same, a one-day training programme was organised for students, members of village development committees and councillors on Tuesday in which the attendees were imparted training by the master trainers. Zila panchayat CEO SS Rawat was also virtually connected to the training programme. District officer of panchayat cell, Yogendra Rai, Janpad CEO Sandeep Dawar, development block coordinator Anil Bobde and other officials were also present at the training programme.