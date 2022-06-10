Narmadapuram: BJP ST/SC Morcha observes Birsa Munda Balidan Diwas

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ST/SC Morcha observed Birsa Munda Balidan Diwas at the district BJP headquarters on Thursday, an office bearer said on Friday.

State Working Committee member and district in-charge Rakesh Jadaun said that at a young age, Bhagwan Birsa Munda sacrificed his life for the freedom of the country. “Today we should take inspiration from his life,” he added.

District president Madhavdas Agrawal said that Bhagwan Birsa Munda was a true patriot and heroic revolutionary who fought a long battle against the British in the freedom struggle and sacrificed his life.

Mukesh Maina and other party workers were present on the occasion.

