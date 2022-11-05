Narmadapuram: 1.25 crore shivlings being made, procession on Sunday

FP Photo

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): About 1.25 crore shivlings are being made in Narmadapuram, which will be immersed in Narmada River after performing Maharudrabhishek, said the members of Vidya Lalitamba committee at a religious ceremony organised on Pancham Diwas on Friday.

At Pancham Diwas ceremony, priest and head of the committee Somesh Parsai, highlighted the attributes of a true Guru and also visited Central Jail to raise the spirits of prisoners who also made Shivlings.

After Maharudrabhishek, the devotees will also take out a shobha yatra (religious procession) on Sunday in which Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has also been invited.

The water to be used for abhishek of shivlings has been collected from holy rivers. Men, women and kids are involved in forming shivlings.

Superintendent of Police Dr Gurkaran Singh, Sohagpur MLA Thakur Vijay Pal Singh and other dignitaries were present in the ceremony.

Read Also Bhopal: Four Ayurveda colleges receive recognition