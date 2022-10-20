e-Paper Get App
Narmadapuram: 102 complaints received at public hearing

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, October 20, 2022, 12:30 AM IST
Narmadapuram(Madhya Pradesh): As many as 102 applications pertaining to grievances of residents were received at weekly public hearing held at collectorate here on Tuesday. Narmadapuram Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh took note of their problems and issued orders in this regard.

Zila panchayat CEO Manoj Sariyam, additional collector Manoj Singh Thakur, sub divisional magistrate (SDM) Mohini Sharma and officials of all departments were present at the public hearing.

At public hearing, resident of Suakhedi village, Sitabai, told collector Singh that her son had been undergoing treatment at Kamla Kospital in Bhopal for past one month. She added that the doctor suggested surgery, which she cannot afford.

Collector Singh asked officials to help her get financial support from Red Cross Society. The collector reviewed the department-wise details of applications received at public hearing and issued orders for grievance redressal.

