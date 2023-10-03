Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam: Uma Hopeful Of Implementation Of Act With OBC Quota

Uma Bharti |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister Uma Bharti hoped that notwithstanding its passage in the Parliament, the Women Reservation Act will get implemented only after incorporating reservation to OBC women because ‘PM understands the pain of the backward class’.

The BJP leader was addressing a programme “ Samajik Samrasta avam Gau Raksha Sankalp” held at Ravindra Bhawan here on Monday. When OBC women will go to Parliament, they will bring to the fore the issues of the common man like non availability of medicines at hospitals and other such things, said Bharti.

She also remembered Mahatma Gandhi saying that he fought for the poor and against caste.

Recalling the days when she served as chief minister, Bharti said that when she became CM she had a lot of dreams but she felt the need to handle the system fist. Being CM she used to follow the footsteps of then CM of Gujarat, Narendra Modi, said Bharti. She also spoke about the hardships she encountered while returning to BJP.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)