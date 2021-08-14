Nagda: Its school time but sans investigation, inspection

Nagda (Madhya Pradesh): All primary and middle schools have remained closed for the past one-and-half years due to Corona outbreak and no educational work has been undertaken.

After decline in Covid-19 cases, academic and non-academic staff members were instructed to come to school. The administration also allowed schools to organise offline class for students of class IX to XII with 50% capacity after written permission from parents. However, no responsible officer has ascertained whether proper arrangements have been made by school management or not before resuming the offline classes at the schools.

In such a situation, neither the education department officials nor administrative officers have any information about whether schools are following the guidelines of the government or not.

Notably, in Karnataka, Punjab and other states many cases related to children have come to the fore only after the offline academic activities started recently. In such a situation, administrative negligence should not increase the infection in the area once again.

Contacted Ujjain district education officer Rama Nahate detailed the government guidelines and said that common preventive measures, including simple public health measures, have to be followed to reduce the risk of Covid-19. These measures should be followed by all teachers, staff and students at all times.

Measures include, physical distance of at least six feet, use of face cover/mask should be mandatory, hands should be washed with soap or if possible use alcohol-based hand sanitizer for at least 20 seconds.

Strict adherence to respiratory etiquette includes coughing, sneezing with a tissue, handkerchief, elbow covering nose and mouth and proper disposal of tissues after use.

Self-monitoring of one's health and reporting of any disease at the earliest, spitting will be strictly prohibited, wherever possible it may be advised to install and use Aarogya Setu App.

Nahate said that schools have started only under the guidelines and instructions of the government. Guidelines have been sent to all schools, which they should follow.

Published on: Saturday,August 14, 2021, 11:29 PM IST