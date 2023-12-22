NABARD Exhibition-Cum-Sale At Bhopal Haat

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has organised a national level exhibition-cum-sale of products of self-help groups, artisans and farmer producer organisations at Bhopal Haat. It will continue till December 31.

Reserve Bank of India regional director Rekha Chandnaveli inaugurated the exhibition and said, “NABARD along with financial institutions, state government and NGOs will provide important support in taking state on the path of prosperity through its innovative initiatives.” NABARD CGM Sunil Kumar said, “This year, NABARD has made an effort to bring important products from different states to people of Bhopal with 100 stalls.” SBI DMD Binod Kumar Mishra said, “NABARD has indeed taught the SHGs how to help themselves.

The arrival of women from remote states of North, South, East and West is a perfect example of self- reliance.” Central Bank General manager Tarsem Singh Zira, NABARD GM Pankaj Yadav, NABARD GM Qamar Javed and others were present on the occasion.

Hindi adaptation of Bhasa’s play Avimarak staged

Madhya Pradesh Drama School’s students of session 2023-25 staged Hindi play, Avimarak, at Pardhauni Auditorium of Madhya Pradesh Tribal Museum on Friday. It was the first stage performance of the batch. The first show of the play was houseful.

Directed by Naripatta Singh, the 90-minute-play was an adaptation of classical Sanskrit play Avimarakam, penned by the ancient poet Bhasa. It has been translated into Hindi by Indra Mohan Singh. Avimarakam holds a unique place among 13 classic Sanskrit plays believed to have been composed by ancient poet. The six-act play based on the love story of Prince Avimarak and princess Kurangi, daughter of Kuntibhoj.

The play ends with the marriage of Kurangi and Avimark. Kashaf Khan as Avimarak and Nupur Mehta as Kurangi, Alok Mishra as Kuntibhoj and Lakshya Arora as Vidushak were in lead roles. Set, costumes, make-up, lights, props and live music were used aptly in the play. Anup Joshi ‘Bunty’ designed set, costumes were designed by Vaishali Gupta, light decoration was by Prasanna Soni and music was given by Umesh Tarkashwar. The second show of the play will be staged on Saturday evening at the Museum.