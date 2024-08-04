 MYSTERY SHROUDS| After Mom's Death A Month Ago, Brother-Sister Duo Found Hanging
Cops suspect sister was strangled to death, then hanged

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, August 04, 2024, 12:05 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After their elderly mother passed away almost a month ago, a brother-sister duo was allegedly found hanging at their residence in Kolar on Saturday. Kolar police station TI Ashutosh Upadhyay told Free Press that the deceased were identified as Pankaj Malviya, 27, a painter, and his sister Sunita Malviya, 24.

Sunita was disabled and unable to walk. Almost a month ago, their mother had died due to age-related complications, following which the brother-sister duo had slid into depression.

On Saturday, when their father went upstairs, he found the brother and sister hanging in different rooms of the house. He immediately called the police, who rushed to the spot and launched a probe. The police also recovered a suicide note from the spot, in which the duo had mentioned that they had been ending their lives, as they did not want to live after their mother’s death.

Post-mortem reports awaited: Kolar TI

The Kolar police station TI said the police were suspecting that as Sunita was unable to walk, she might have been first strangled to death by Pankaj, who then hung her body in one room, and then hanged himself in another room. He added that the post-mortem reports are awaited, after which some clarity will be achieved.

Pankaj was divorcee

The investigating officials told Free Press that Pankaj had been married to a woman three years ago, but had divorced her. The police are also probing the circumstances under which Pankaj had divorced his wife.

