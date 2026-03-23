Myanmar Cyber Slavery: 2 Arrested Suspects Worked Under Indian Fugitive

In a major breakthrough, the Mira-Bhayandar–Vasai-Virar Police Commissionerate has successfully rescued seven Indian nationals, including one woman, who were trapped in cyber slavery in Myanmar, and facilitated their safe return to India. | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The two key Indian players arrested in an international cyber-slavery racket worked under an Indian operator from north-east India and not under an operative from Myanmar, police said on Monday. A manhunt has been launched to arrest the suspected Indian operator.

The two men, identified as 32-year-old Faiz Akram from Aliganj village in Jamui and 30-year-old Mohit Agrawal from Meerut, were recently arrested by the state cyber cell for pushing a Bhopal-based graduate, Jitendra Ahirwar, into cyber slavery in Myanmar.

State Cyber Cell SP Pranay Nagwanshi said Faiz and Mohit represented two layers of the racket, while the mastermind and kingpin in India was yet to be arrested.

“Our teams are conducting raids at multiple locations and are confident of arresting him soon,” Nagwanshi said. After arresting the two key players, Madhya Pradesh Police are tracking and attempting to nab the suspect who is operating the racket from a northern state.

Scamming compounds in Myanmar

In Myawaddy (Myanmar), dozens of casinos that were earlier popular tourist attractions but shut during the Covid pandemic have been taken over by cybercrime syndicates and converted into cybercrime hubs. One such facility is KK Park compound from where more than 250 Indian youths including five to six from Madhya Pradesh were rescued in November 2025 following an operation by the Myanmar military.

The complex houses more than 250 unregistered buildings. Thousands of youths from countries across Asia and Africa are held captive as cyber slaves and forced into cyber scamming. Most networks operate from buildings in compounds in border regions controlled by militia. These facilities have dormitories, offices and hospitals. Those in captivity are forced to work long hours running fake investment and romance scams.

Fake job trap

The racket begins with fake job advertisements on social media platforms. In Ahirwar’s case, the contact was made through Instagram. These advertisements promise high-paying jobs and easy office work. Recruits are offered tickets to Thailand or Laos. Once they arrive, they are taken across the border to Myanmar, where their passports are confiscated. They are then told they owe money and must work to repay it.

Modus operandi

Victims are forced to send messages online, posing as investors or romantic partners. They build trust with targets and then persuade them to invest in fraudulent schemes. Once the money is transferred, the scammers disappear.