My post of CM is meaningful if houses of all poor are built: Shivraj

Bhopal/Sehore: Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said here on Friday if houses of all the poor of the state were built, then it would be worthwhile for him to occupy the post of chief minister.

He said this during his spot interaction at Mukhya Mantri Janseva camp organised at Khairi Silgena in Sehore district on Friday where he addressed villagers of five panchayats.

Member of Parliament Ramakant Bhargava and chairman of Scheduled Tribal Finance Corporation Nirmala Barela were also present.

He administered oath to villagers that instead of going to the police station, they should resolve their petty disputes with mutual consent in the village itself.

He also made an appeal to them to make the village school a model school. He asked officials to construct drains and make better arrangements for cleanliness in the village.

Chouhan said the purpose of Janseva Abhiyan was that the villagers should not have to visit offices and they should get the benefits in the camp itself.

He told officials that no eligible farmer should be deprived of the Pradhan Manrti Kisan Kalyan and Mukhya Mantri Samman Nidhi.

Taking a strict stand on irregularities in weighing farmers’ produce and non-payment, he asked divisional commissioner, Bhopal, to take action against the guilty government personnel and the warehouse operator.

He said his government had zero tolerance policy regarding corruption and the corrupt would not be spared.

Expressing displeasure towards the officers of warehousing and cooperatives, including the collector, the CM asked how this happened and why action was not taken.

He clearly said the culprits should be sent to jail after investigation and instructed officials to blacklist the warehouse immediately.

CM inquired about the activities of self-help groups in all the panchayats. CM performed bhoomi-pujan of 4 roads to cost of Rs 21.90 crore. He also announced the development of a new sports ground at Khairi Silgena, construction of Machhwai road from Khairi Silgena and construction of the gate of Jageshwar Dham temple.