'My own district not getting water', miffed MP CM warns officials

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Miffed with flood of complaints for water shortage, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday warned officials to resolve matter within next 15 days or face action.

Chief Minister's remark came during a visit to Sehore district, his home turf, on Saturday where he held a meeting with locals in a village. During the meeting, people complained that they are not getting water supply at their homes.

A bunch of complaints on the same issue prompted Chouhan to warn officials to resolve it in 15 days or face action.

"Is it the job of the Chief Minister to check kitchen's tab to know if water is coming or not? Enough is enough. I am giving you 15 days time to fix the problem, otherwise you will not be here," Chouhan was heard saying during the meeting.

"People are not getting water in my own constituency. District collector and Commissioner will examine the matter and will submit a report to me in 15 days," Chouhan added.

Published on: Saturday, November 06, 2021, 05:40 PM IST