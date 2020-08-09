My government preserved tribal culture: Former MP CM Kamal Nath

BHOPAL: My government preserved the deep rooted cultural streams of tribals. This was stated by former chief minister Kamal Nath while talking to tribal leaders through teleconference on International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples on Sunday.

Nath said BJP government is not serious about betterment of tribals in the state. “Our ancestors lived with minimum means but the present youth need roads, electricity, employment and opportunity to join the main stream,” he added.

Nath stated to bring tribals into main stream. “Gondi language was incorporated in the school curriculum, the religious places of tribal were secured by the government, the money lender policy was changed to benefit tribals,” he added. The tribal leaders have participated in freedom movement for which a memorial was planned.

MLA Heeralal Alawa alleged that Shivraj Singh Chouhan government has declined to provide land pattas to tribals, which is violation of the constitution. The former tribal welfare minister Omkar Singh Markam alleged that the BJP has adopted policy of ‘divide and rule’ for tribals.