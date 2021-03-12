Murder accused shot at by victim’s relatives in Bhopal

BHOPAL: A murder accused was thrashed brutally and shot at by a group of men and women in Shahjahanabad on Thursday night. Timely intervention by the local police averted any major incident as two of the accused were arrested from the spot. The accused also burned a two-wheeler in the area. The incident happened around 12.15 am. According to the police, the accused had entered his building and, after thrashing him, they opened fire.

Rupesh Bisele lives in the Vajpayee Nagar area and was allegedly involved in the murder of a 25-year-old man in August 2020. The relatives and friends of the deceased, Ajay Choti, had tried to harm him a few days ago, but he was saved by the police. Bisele was then taken into custody, but was later released on bail. On Thursday, the accused again stormed into his house to take revenge for Choti’s death.

S-I Raghvendra Raghuvanshi said the accused entered Bisele’s house and began to thrash him. One of them opened fire at Bisele and he tried to run for cover.

Prime accused Priti is Choti’s sister and Rekha, Abhishek, Sawan, Kapil and Lanka are his relatives, according to Raghuvanshi, who said the accused were about to shoot him after he ran into his house. But someone informed Dial-100 and a team rushed there and arrested two of them.