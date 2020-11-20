Muftis, Abdullahs, Gandhis spreading venom in Kashmir: MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan slams Gupkar organisation

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru divided the country and imposed Article 370 to get power as quickly as possible.

Chouhan made several allegations against Gupkar organisation at a press conference on Friday.

The Muftis, Abdullahs and the Gandhis are spreading venom in Kashmir, Chouhan said, adding that the Congress is associated with them.

A leader of the Congress said he would try to get the Article 370 removed through the US President.

The Congress is fighting elections along with the Gupkar orgnisation, he said.

He said when a land scam of Rs 25,000 crore had come to light they formed Gupkar organisation.

Chouhan appealed to Sonia Gandhi to clear her stand on Article 370.

Chouhan said Sonia Gandhi had shed tears on Butler House encounter and Digvijaya Singh stood by the terrorists.

Chouhan said the BJP would not have any track with those parties which worked against national interests.

About the BJP’s alliance with the National Conference in Ladakh, Chouhan said his party would not ally with any anti-national forum.