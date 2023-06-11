 MP,UP To Sign MoU For Cultural Exchange
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP,UP To Sign MoU For Cultural Exchange

MP,UP To Sign MoU For Cultural Exchange

The event will be held at Gandhi Auditorium in Raj Bhavan in Lucknow at Uttar Pradesh Natak Akademi Samman Samaroh 2023.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, June 11, 2023, 11:32 PM IST
article-image
Representational image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Government will sign an MoU with the Uttar Pradesh Government to promote cultural exchange and cultural promotion under Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat initiative.

The event will be held at Gandhi Auditorium in Raj Bhavan in Lucknow at Uttar Pradesh Natak Akademi Samman Samaroh 2023.

The MoU will be signed in the presence of Governor of Uttar Pradesh Anandiben Patel, culture and tourism minister of Uttar Pradesh, Jaiveer Singh and culture and tourism minister of Madhya Pradesh Usha Thakur.

Principal secretary, culture and tourism, Madhya Pradesh, Sheo Shekhar Shukla and principal secretary culture and tourism, Uttar Pradesh, Mukesh Kumar Meshram, will also be present.

Read Also
Bhopal: Ailing Tigress From Panna Brought To Van Vihar For Treatment
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

MP,UP To Sign MoU For Cultural Exchange

MP,UP To Sign MoU For Cultural Exchange

Bhopal: 18-Year-Old Girl Abducted, Gang-Gaped By Two In Kolar

Bhopal: 18-Year-Old Girl Abducted, Gang-Gaped By Two In Kolar

Bhopal: Stepbrother Held For Raping Minor

Bhopal: Stepbrother Held For Raping Minor

MP Weather Update: Heat Wave, Rain Likely In State

MP Weather Update: Heat Wave, Rain Likely In State

Bhopal: Cashier Arrested For Appropriating Funds Worth Rs 15L

Bhopal: Cashier Arrested For Appropriating Funds Worth Rs 15L