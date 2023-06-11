MP,UP To Sign MoU For Cultural Exchange

Representational image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Government will sign an MoU with the Uttar Pradesh Government to promote cultural exchange and cultural promotion under Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat initiative.

The event will be held at Gandhi Auditorium in Raj Bhavan in Lucknow at Uttar Pradesh Natak Akademi Samman Samaroh 2023.

The MoU will be signed in the presence of Governor of Uttar Pradesh Anandiben Patel, culture and tourism minister of Uttar Pradesh, Jaiveer Singh and culture and tourism minister of Madhya Pradesh Usha Thakur.

Principal secretary, culture and tourism, Madhya Pradesh, Sheo Shekhar Shukla and principal secretary culture and tourism, Uttar Pradesh, Mukesh Kumar Meshram, will also be present.

