MP Shocker: Husband Strangles Wife To Death Over Not Conceiving Male Child In Gwalior

MP: Husband Strangles Wife To Death Over Not Conceiving Male Child In Gwalior | Representational image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a man allegedly strangled his wife to death for not conceiving a male child in Gwalior, the police said on Tuesday. The couple already had two daughters and the husband would often beat his wife for not giving birth to a boy. The accused is currently on the run.

Gwalior police made revelations in the case of a woman found dead on December 13 in Sirol area under suspicious circumstances. According to the police, on December 13, Srishti Pal, who lived near Ganesh Dairy in Sirol police station area, died under suspicious circumstances. After her body was discovered, Shrishti’s parents alleged that she was murdered. Later, the post mortem report also confirmed that she was strangled to death.

After this, on the basis of the post-mortem report of the deceased and the statement of the victim’s family, the police registered a case of murder against husband Dashrath Pal.

During investigation it was revealed that Dashrath Pal was upset with his wife Srishti because she had not conceived a male child. After marriage, two girls were born to her. There used to be disputes between the husband and wife regarding the matter often and Dashrath taunted her about the fact that she could not give birth to a boy. He also used to beat his wife.

Accused yet to be arrested

Additional SP Niranjan Sharma said that accused husband Dashrath Pal lives in Sutarpura area near MH intersection of Murar police station area. He had come to his in-laws' house in Huravali on the day of the incident. There was a dispute between husband and wife again. During the dispute, the accused strangulated his wife and ran away.

The police have now registered a case of murder against Dashrath and started searching for him. At present the accused is said to be absconding.